Google CEO Larry Page Tells His Employees Not To Worry About His Health

Google CEO Larry Page missed Google’s annual shareholder meeting this week, and won’t be attending its annual developer conference or joining its quarterly earnings conference call because he has “lost his voice.”



But Page has sent an email out to employees, saying “there is nothing seriously wrong” with him and that he would continue to run the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Some Google executives were also told that his condition wasn’t serious and that he’s “OK,” the Journal reports, citing unnamed sources.

Google raised a lot of eyebrows from Wall Street investors, some of which saw parallels between the limited disclosure of Page’s health and Apple’s first hints about the health of former CEO Steve Jobs, when Page’s condition.

