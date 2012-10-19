Google CEO Larry Page Only Got Into Watching YouTube A Year Ago

Photo: AP

Google spent $1.65 billion to buy YouTube six years ago.But it was only last year that it turned into something that Google CEO Larry Page could “watch for hours,” he said during the company’s earnings call today.



What changed?

YouTube’s emphasis on channels and personalisation made it easier to watch on—naturally—his Google TV.

Page also namedropped “Gangnam Style,” the K-Pop music video that’s racked up nearly 500 million views on YouTube.

