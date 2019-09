Photo: Larry Page Google +

Google CEO Larry Page took a big kite boarding adventure in Alaska in 2009.How do we know? Because he posted pictures to his Google+ account.



Just like many other Googlers, Page is using Google’s new social network.

Page said of his Alaskan adventure, “Fun day kiteboarding in Alaska. Pretty cold and gusty.”

