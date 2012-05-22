Google CEO Larry Page: Facebook Is Holding Users 'Hostage' And It Doesn't Make Sense

Google CEO Larry Page was asked about Facebook entering search on Charlie Rose’s show last night. (VentureBeat grabbed a clip, which is embedded below.)



Page didn’t really talk about a Facebook search engine, but he did take the chance to reiterate his frustrations with Facebook locking up people’s data. He says the company is holding “users hostage.”

He said, “In general, we’d like to see content on the Internet being made more open.” He then talked about Facebook not sharing user’s contact data:

“From a user’s perspective, you say … I’m joining Facebook. I want my contacts. In Google, we said, fine. You can get them from Google. And the issue we had is that then Facebook said, no, Google, you can’t do the reverse. And so we just said, well, users don’t understand what they’re doing. They’re putting data in, and they don’t understand they can’t take it out. So we said, well, we’ll only participate with people who have reciprocity. And we’re still waiting.”

Then Charlie Rose asked if that was going to change. Here’s Page:

“I think they’ll be forced to eventually … but the idea that you hold your users hostage—and they have some reasons for it that don’t make sense … They claim it’s a privacy issue and it’s not because they do it with Yahoo and they just don’t do it with us.

But, I think you don’t want to be holding your users hostage and we’ve felt that you know, that we want there to be a competitive market, we want other companies to be able to do things, so we think it’s important that you as users of Google can take your data and you can take it out if you need to or you can take it somewhere else.”

Here’s a clip via VentureBeat. There’s no audio for the first 10 seconds.

