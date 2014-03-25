Google CEO Larry Page Is Fascinated With The Idea Of Riding Bikes Through The Air

Google CEO Larry Page recently laid out his vision to change the world. In it, he discussed his desire to get everyone riding bikes.

In order for people to safely get around on bikes, one solution is to just entirely separate bikes from traffic, Page said in a recent TED talk. In researching solutions, Page says, he came across this aerial bikeway.

We don’t know about you, but this looks awfully terrifying. Don’t look down!

In this model, people are strapped in, biking alongside each other.

It seems like it’d be pretty scary, but this guy looks like he’s having a blast!

