Google CEO Eric Schmidt Yawns At Bing (CLIP)

Google CEO Eric Schmidt basically yawned at Microsoft’s re-branded search engine Bing during an interview with FOX Business yesterday.



“It’s not the first entry for Microsoft. They do this about once a year. From BING’s perspective they have a bunch of new ideas and there are some things that are missing. We think search is about comprehensiveness, freshness, scale and size for what we do. It’s difficult for them to copy that.”

Watch the clip:







FOX Business sent us the highlights:

On Microsoft’s new search product BING:

“It’s not the first entry for Microsoft. They do this about once a year. From BING’s perspective they have a bunch of new ideas and there are some things that are missing. We think search is about comprehensiveness, freshness, scale and size for what we do. It’s difficult for them to copy that.”



On whether Google can stay on top:

“Well, I certainly hope so. Google is about innovation, and we’re not done with search. We still don’t get the answer always right, we still don’t really understand what you mean. We have a lot of technology coming along, artificial intelligence of one kind or another, that really can begin to know what you mean when you’re doing a search.”



“We’re actually not [spending more money when we hear that MFST is spending 80 to100 million dollars in marketing for BING], given the name. But the fact of the matter is that we are spending all of our time on exactly what we’ve always done, which is innovation. I don’t think BING’s arrival has changed what we’re doing. We are about search, we’re about making things enormously successful, by virtue of innovation.”



On Carol Bartz of Yahoo!

“[Carol Bartz] is a strong, capable executive. Yahoo! is a different strategy than Google. Google is about getting all the information and organising it. Yahoo! has a different strategy. We think ultimately Bing will evolve to a different strategy as well.”



“A year ago we protested the potential combination of Yahoo and Microsoft because we were concerned that Yahoo’s search would be combined with Microsoft’s Window’s monopoly and could be use to exclude choices. We like the fact that there’s all these search choices; it’s a very competitive market. So anytime that Microsoft causes a merger or an acquisition or a deal and restricts choices, it’s a bad outcome for customers.”



On staying number one in the marketplace:

“But you earn that. You don’t buy it with ads, you earn it and you earn it customer by customer, search by search, answer by answer. And we believe that today we beat our competitors because we’re so focused on comprehensiveness, speed, freshness and having the depth that people really care about.”



On pursuing a partnership with Yahoo!:

“Well we would love to, as you know we got within an hour of doing a very deep partnership with Yahoo!, but we were unable to do it because of the government and their concerns over various parts of the deal.”



“We asserted vigorously no [to the DOJ saying they have a monopoly]. I would offer BING’s arrival as proof of the competitive nature of the market. Google is literally one click away. Since Bing’s arrival, people switch to it to try and then switch back. It’s easy to switch from one to another. Many of the markets, in many other markets, it’s not true.”



On the advertising market:

“We don’t see [a come-back in advertising] yet. But we think roughly the consensus is correct.



“The general consensus is that the summer will be the bottom of the business cycle, at least in the US and that the worst part of unemployment will come in the early part of 2010. We haven’t seen anything in our business that is counter to that and in many ways these consensus things become true because it’s all about belief that businesses begin to gear up because they believe that they’ve passed the bottom and so forth and so on-most points and consumers begin to spend because they feel better that the crisis is behind us. So from our perspective, we think we’re roughly on schedule, from a Google perspective, we have been affected by adverting, although not as much as much as other advertising companies. We’re not immune for sure.”



On all the data being available to predict the AIG failure:

“No question the governments around the world had to intervene. The first thing that worries me is, why didn’t they see this coming? All the computers the banks have are connected. It would be relatively transparent if they published the risk level to measure what was ultimately a tremendous housing bubble which was then correlated with the huge increase in capital availability, too much money if you will. When that collapsed in September, had regulators really understood the level of exposure they might have behaved differently. Having said that, the actions they took were correct. Do we have systems in place to keep it from occurring again in a few years? That’s the first question. Second, with all the money created, how much of the additional credit is needed to get through for example, the commercial real estate crisis and so forth? The consensus is that the bank stocks and the capital structure reflect the risk of default of commercial real estate loans…My real point here is we’ve never been in such a situation where we created so much capital so quickly, first in the bubble and second in fixing the liquidity crisis in the banks. We don’t know what will happen.



“All of the data that was ultimately discovered, for example in the AIG failure, was easily accessible to people having simply interlinked the computers to publish that information. What I hope will happen is that regulators will discover that transparency in markets, which is what Google really stands for, would allow people to see these things coming better.”



On new Google apps allowing better integration with Microsoft’s Outlook:

“Customers use Google inside the enterprise and the Google apps. We have a big enterprise business. Part of that is to make sure the Outlook information they have can be put in Google app’s cloud computing components we offer. That announcement is today…This will allow you to take the information and put it in a more modern infrastructure that Google offers enterprise customers. I grew up with Outlook which is why we’re doing these things. It’s important to bridge the new customer, young customers with the existing customers who has grown up with Microsoft infrastructure. We’re trying to do that because we want to be successful with enterprise…We don’t worry about [monetizing it] in the short-term. We believe the long-term customer will pay a small fee per year for support



On new mobile phones being introduced into the market:

“I think the new Apple phone is terrific. The [Palm Pre] is also good. This is the year of mobile phones. What we like is every one of these has a powerful browser and every one is used to search. When you search, you click on the ads. From our perspective, this is the year with mobile data takes off and mobile browsing takes off. The phones are enormously powerful. Remember, they have a camera, a movie camera and a still camera. They know where they are so you can do maps, browsing, security. You can even talk on them.”



“We are in the advertising business. If you use your mobile phone and your browser we know a lot about you. We can give you a personal and valuable ad.”



On Google making acquisitions:

We have been [looking to acquire]. We have been wandering around looking at companies. The big ones, we haven’t found ones we like. We’re talking to smaller companies but we have done it routinely. We are looking for primarily technology …it’s about how long does it take with their engineers compared to what we have already.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.