Eric Schmidt Wants To Host A Talk Show, But His Pilot "Was A Complete Disaster"

Now that he’s no longer CEO of Google, what’s next for Eric Schmidt?



A cable news show, he hopes, according to the New York Post.

Schmidt has been trying to develop a talk show for a year with Liza McGuirk, the executive producer of “Parker Spitzer,” says the Post.

He even filmed a pilot in August, but a “CNN insider” tells the Post, “the pilot he filmed with Liza was a complete disaster.”

So it looks like Schmidt’s TV career is over before it starts.

