Google reveals what people are dying to know about their favourite celebrities

Madison Malone Kircher
Barack ObamaBusiness Insider and GooglePeople are very keen to find out if Obama is still living.

Why is Oprah the Antichrist?

Is Barack Obama dead?

Does Taylor Swift have any siblings?

When it comes to celebrities, there’s only one reliable place to answer all your burning questions: Google.

OK, so maybe it’s not a totally foolproof method, but Google is still a useful, and often hilarious, way to find info about the rich and famous.

Keep reading to find out what questions people are asking about 20 of our favourite celebrities.

Is Adam Driver really in 'Star Wars'?

Business Insider and Google

Adam Driver is most definitely in 'Star Wars.' He plays the villainous Kylo Ren.

Why is One Direction breaking up?

Business Insider and Google

One Direction member Zayn Malik left the band back in 2015. And as of January 2016, sources are reporting that the rest of the group is done. too.

Why does Adele use numbers for her albums?

Business Insider and Google

The Grammy-Award winner's last three albums, '19,' '21,' and '25,' are all named after Adele's age at the time of release.

What makes Angelina Jolie a leader?

Business Insider and Google

Jolie is well known for her philanthropic work with United Nations.

Why is Beyonce famous?

Business Insider and Google

For more info on Knowles' path to fame, click here.

Why is Coldplay so good?

Business Insider and Google

Great question, given the number of people online who were up in arms after finding out the band would play the halftime show at the 2016 Super Bowl.

Why is Drake a meme?

Business Insider and Google

The artist reached peak meme status in 2015 when people started using clips from his song 'Hotline Bling' to create hilarious Vines.

Why does Gwyneth Paltrow speak fluent Spanish?

Business Insider and Google

The actress says she picked up the language as a teenager while visiting Spain.

Does Anne Hathaway sing?

Business Insider and Google

She does! Hathaway won an Academy Award in 20013 for her role in the musical-movie, 'Les Miserables.'

Why is Josh Groban famous?

Business Insider and Google

A question that has been on all of our minds since Groban first broke hearts with his angelic voice on an episode of 'Ally McBeal' in 2001.

Why does Justin Bieber wear a hat?

Business Insider and Google

Perhaps his head is cold.

Why is Kourtney Kardashian mad at her mum?

Business Insider and Google

Any number of reasons. The family drama is what keeps viewers coming back each week for new episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

Why is Kris Jenner upset?

Business Insider and Google

Because Kourtney is mad at her.

Why is Lena Dunham friends with Taylor Swift?

Business Insider and Google

Who wouldn't want to be a part of Swift's infamous squad?

Does Taylor Swift have any siblings?

Business Insider and Google

Swift has one brother named Austin.

Why is Madonna always late?

Business Insider and Google

We're not sure, but maybe it has something to do with the fact that she's 'only got four minutes to save the world.'

What does Meryl Streep look like?

Business Insider and Google

This. She looks like this.

Why does Ryan Gosling hate cereal?

Business Insider and Google

He doesn't, but there's a popular internet meme devoted to spoon-feeding cereal to clips from Gosling's films.

Why does Tom Cruise use the name Jack?

Business Insider and Google

To our knowledge, Cruise isn't going by Jack. But the actor has played several characters by that name.

Why is Oprah the Antichrist?

Business Insider and Google

How dare you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.