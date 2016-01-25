Google reveals what people are dying to know about their favourite celebrities

Business Insider and Google People are very keen to find out if Obama is still living.

Why is Oprah the Antichrist?

Is Barack Obama dead?

Does Taylor Swift have any siblings?

When it comes to celebrities, there’s only one reliable place to answer all your burning questions: Google.

OK, so maybe it’s not a totally foolproof method, but Google is still a useful, and often hilarious, way to find info about the rich and famous.

Keep reading to find out what questions people are asking about 20 of our favourite celebrities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.