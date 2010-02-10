Google Caving On Its Bookstore Terms

Before Amazon caved on e-book pricing, and before Apple debuted the iPad, Google was talking to publishers about its own e-book store called Google Editions.



Google was going to give publishers 63% of the sale price of a book. It would allow customers to print the book, and cut and past sections on the book. Google also wanted to make 20% of the book available in search.

Publishers hated all of those terms, says Motoko Rich at the New York Times, but they didn’t have many alternatives until the iPad landed.

Now that Apple and Amazon have decided to offer the ‘agency model’ for selling books — publishers keep 70% of sale price, Apple/Amazon get 30% — Google is getting in line.

