Google Catches Up To AOL, Adds IM-To-SMS (GOOG)

Google introduced the ability to send and receive Text (SMS) messages from inside Gmail’s built-in IM. Google is rolling out the feature in phases. Gizmodo has a screenshot of Gmail SMS in action, but we’ve checked “Settings – Labs” (where Google usually hides these things) on four different Gmail accounts and don’t have access to the new service yet.



AOL’s AIM instant-messager has offered a great two-way IM-SMS interface since 2003. But at least Google’s SMS catch-up seems a genuinely useful feature. We don’t imagine that other October Gmail innovation Mail Goggles — it asks if you really want to send that late night email — will help Gmail catch up on cloud-email leader Yahoo (YHOO), which comScore says gets more than three times as many visitors as Google.

See also:

Google: Actually, Gmail Doesn’t Suck

Will Gmail Ever Catch Up? A New App May Help Google, Hurt Microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.