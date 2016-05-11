Google is finally selling the cheapest way to experience virtual reality in Europe

Here’s some good news for virtual reality fans: Google’s DIY VR headset is finally available to buy direct from the company in Europe.

Google Cardboard is an extremely budget way to experience VR — you just put your smartphone in a cardboard box with some lenses and press it to your face.

It’s a far cry from the sophisticated VR gear put out by the likes of Facebook’s Oculus or the Vive, from HTC and Valve. But it’s remarkably effective, and costs a fraction of the price.

It was previously possible to get your hands on Google Cardboard via a promotion or a third-party seller in Europe. But now Google is officially selling the headset on its website to customers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Canada for the first time. The update was first spotted by tech blog Android Police.

In the UK, it will cost you £15 a headset, or £25 for two. Similarly, it’s €20/€30 in France and Germany, and $20/$35 in Canada.

Cardboard, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, is still in its infancy — although there are increasing numbers of apps and companies taking advantage of the novel medium. Notably, The New York Times is experimenting a fair amount with VR, even sending its subscribers Google Cardboard headsets in the US.

