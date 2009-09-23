Google Can't Handle iPhone Demand For Push Gmail

AT&T isn’t the only company that can’t match up to the iPhone mob: Google’s launch of real-time “push” Gmail sync for the iPhone has gone anything but smoothly, judging by comments on Google’s blog post, on Twitter, and our personal experience.

Setting up push Gmail on our iPhone went according to plan, but emails simply aren’t being pushed to our phone in real-time — we need to wait several minutes and/or manually check the mailbox before they show up, which defeats the purpose of push.

We assume this is a hardware/service supply-and-demand problem that Google can fix in relatively short order. But it’s still somewhat surprising that Google, of all companies, got crushed.

Earlier: iPhone Gets Push GMail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.