Google Never Planned To Bring The Nexus One To Beijing*

Update: A Google spokesperson told All Things D that Reuters got the story wrong.



“The reports are incorrect,” she said. “There was not a Nexus One launch event scheduled in Beijing. Google is hosting 3 Android Developer Labs in Asia over the next couple weeks in Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong. These are technical events for developers who want to build applications for Android. We never planned to hold an Android Developer Lab in Beijing, and suggestions that we did plan one are not true.”

Earlier: Google (GOOG) planned on showing off the Nexus One in Beijing next week, but now it won’t, thanks to an ongoing squabble with the Chinese government.

The entities have been publicly bickering ever since Google announced in January that it had been infiltrated by the government’s hackers.

Google still plans to visit Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“If Google did not have such an issue with the Chinese government, they would have conducted a similar event in China too,” a source tells Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.