Photos From Google's Canceled "Geeks Gone Wild" Party

Every year at the Search Engine Strategies conference, Google hosts a dance party called “Google Dance.”



But not this year, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Click here for pics of geeks gone wild →

“Like most companies are doing these days, we’ve been looking carefully at our expenses and are being more mindful about how we spend our money,” Google spokesman Matt Furman told the WSJ.

“Though we’ve enjoyed hosting the Google Dance in conjunction with SES in past years, we’ve decided not to host it this year.”

The news has left the search engine marketers who attend SES shattered.

“It was like 15,000 college kids having a gigantic frat party,” one attendee said.

Another was just as disappointed:

“It was just the marquee event of the summer. It’s not like Google’s not making money. It’s having a great year. The fact that it’s not opening up their campus — it’s a fundamental shift in the way that Google used to be cool but now is corporate.”

“It’s one of the things to do when you come to SES,” said another forlorn marketer, Jacob Morgan of Mighty Mouth Media. “I think it could’ve been a good morale booster.”

Click here for pictures of geeks gone wild →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.