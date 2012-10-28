Google Cancels Its October 29 Android Event Because Of Hurricane Sandy

A leaked photo of LG’s new Nexus phone.

Photo: Onliner

Google just notified the press that its big Android event in New York on October 29 has been canceled due to Hurricane Sandy.Sandy will likely hit the East Coast on October 29 or 30.



Google was expected announce a new Nexus smartphone made by LG, a new 10-inch tablet made by Samsung, and a 32 GB version of its Nexus 7 tablet.

This is the second year in a row Google had to cancel a Nexus launch. Google canceled the Galaxy Nexus announcement last year shortly after Steve Jobs died out of respect.

We don’t know when or if this year’s event will be rescheduled.

