Google Can Finally Own Motorola And The Deal Will Close Imminently

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

Google can officially acquire Motorola Mobility.Chinese regulators have approved the $12.5 billion purchase of the mobile company and Google emailed a statement to Bloomberg Businessweek yesterday:



“We are pleased the deal has received approval in all jurisdictions. We expect to close imminently.”

The acquisition will help Android better compete with the iPhone, which is good because Google’s phone could use a boost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.