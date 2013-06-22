From Billiards Tables To Briefing Rooms Designed Like Underground Tunnels: Google Campuses Around The World

Google doesn’t hold back when it comes to designing its campuses.



And while the search giant’s Mountain View, California campus receives lots of attention — it was featured in “The Internship” — there’s plenty more to see outside California.

From Toronto, Canada to Zurich, Switzerland, Google’s flair for build ling the coolest offices doesn’t let up.

And at the same time, each office has a slightly different feel.

The black lights of Toronto’s music room cast a futuristic glow on its DJ turntables, while Google’s Paris, France office looks more like a cozy drive-in theatre with its classic Citroen 2CV car parked in front of a flatscreen television.

At the very least, Google certainly seems to steer clear of “ordinary” offices, and we can’t complain.

