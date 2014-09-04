Google's Calico Just Teamed Up With A Drug Company To Help It Extend Human Life

Calico, the company Google launched in September to try to cure death by tackling ageing and illness, now has its first official partner, the drug company AbbVie.

The companies just announced a partnership to invest up to $US1.5 billion to research, develop, and bring to market drugs that could help prolong human life by fighting age-related diseases like cancer or Alzheimer’s.

Calico also announced that it would be building a new research and development facility in San Francisco.

“[Our relationship with AbbVie] will greatly accelerate our efforts to understand the science of ageing, advance our clinical work, and help bring important new therapies to patients everywhere,” Art Levinson, CEO and founder of Calico, said in a press release.

AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that specialises in research “in some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases,” including liver disease, kidney disease, oncology, and women’s health.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.