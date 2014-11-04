Google Just Released A Beautiful New Calendar Update That Makes Keeping Track Of Your Schedule Even Easier

Google just updated its calendar app for Android phones and tablets, and the new version both looks beautiful and will make it easier for you to stay on top of your busy schedule.

One of the coolest thing about the new update is that it will automatically grab dates, times, and locations from your email and turn them into Events in your calendar, no more copy and pasting necessary. For example, if you get an email receipt from buying concert tickets, Google will add that concert to your calendar.

Ditto for flight information:

Google will also let you pull information from your address book so that it’s easier to add attendees to an event invite. It will learn your preferences and schedule overtime so if you always go for a run with your friend Peter in Central Park, Google will suggest that when you start typing “Run.”

The whole look of Calendar has gotten more beautiful and visual-heavy too. The new “Schedule View” will include photos and maps of the places you’re going and illustrations that fit the event too (think martini glasses if you add an event that you’re going to drinks with someone):

The new calendar experience will work on Android phones running 4.1 and higher, and Google’ working on a version for iPhone, too.

Check out the company’s video about the update:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.