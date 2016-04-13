Google's latest feature will help you take up new hobbies

Google/YouTube Google’s Calendar now has Goals to help you learn new skills and practice hobbies.

Google wants to help you learn yoga.

The Californian tech giant is launching a new feature for its Calendar app to help users practice hobbies and reach goals that they set themselves.

You can set a Goal — learn Spanish, say — and set a desired frequency (twice a week, perhaps) and time (evenings, for example). It will then automatically slot in events to your calendar reminding you to do this activity, at a time when you don’t already have any events.

It might schedule your weekly run for Wednesday if that’s when you’re normally free — but if one week, you have a late meeting, it will automatically reschedule it for another time. Similarly, if the notification pops up but you can’t do it right then, you can tap “Defer” (like you’d hit Snooze on your alarm), and it will reschedule it for another available slot.

And using Google’s machine learning tech, it will learn about you as you use it — improving its scheduling over time based on your preferences.

“Calendars should help you make the most of your time — not just be tools to track events,” product manager Jyoti Ramnath wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature. “So as Google Calendar turns 10 today (????), we’re excited to invest in more updates like Goals, and to help you find time for everything that matters — from your daily must-dos, to exercising more, to just a little “me time.'”

Here’s a GIF showing it in action:

You can watch Google’s promotional video — complete with a sloth and amateur yoga — below:

