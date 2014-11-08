Check Out The Google Campus Restaurant Where Waiters Serve Employees Gourmet Indian Food

With more than 30 cafes serving up a huge variety of cuisine, Google’s free food is the stuff of legends.

Last year, Bon Appetit Management Company, which operates cafes at Google, eBay, Oracle, and many other tech companies, opened a new Indian restaurant at the Googleplex.

“It was in an old cafeteria that they had, and we wanted to change it up,” Fedele Bauccio, CEO of Bon Appetit, said to Business Insider. “It’s healthy, and the flavours are great.”

It’s the first restaurant at Google to offer full service from a wait staff, and Googlers can make reservations for friends, family, or other team members.

The decor at Cafe Baadal is cozy and colourful. Diners can sit on cushions at these corner tables.

Flags, photos, and maps of India adorn the walls.

They even screen Bollywood movies on one wall.

Overhead lanterns are a nice touch.

The menu is prix fixe. You won’t see any prices listed because at Google, all cafeteria food is free.

The food comes out on a large platter.

Cafe Baadal has become a popular destination for team lunches at Google.

