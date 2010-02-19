Google Buzz Privacy Fixes Are Now Live For All Users

Google’s privacy fixes to its new social product Buzz are now live for all users, the company reported this morning.



Google came under heavy fire for privacy problems with Buzz immediately after it launched, not least from us.

Google quickly began work correcting some of the most glaring problems, and as of this morning, the fixes are now universal.

We still aren’t wild about the default setting to make the lists of people you follow and are followed by public, but kudos to Google for fixing the worst of it in a hurry.

