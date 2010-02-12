Google Buzz Is Brilliant. Like Ground-Breaking, Game-Changing Brilliant. Facebook Just Lost Half Its Value

Yesterday, we published Jason Calacanis’s first reaction to Google Buzz, which was that Facebook is toast. Below, in a note to his email list, Jason puts some meat on that thesis. You can sign up for Jason’s excellent email here >



My 30 second review of Google Buzz:



1. Google Buzz 1.0 is better than Facebook after six or seven years.

2. Facebook’s history is one filled with stealing other people’s

innovations and doing them better (i.e. Zuckerberg has stolen every

idea Evan Williams and the Twitter team have released). How ironic now

that Google has out “Facebooked” Facebook.

3. Google has an excellent privacy record and Facebook is a disaster.

Most folks do not trust Zuckerberg and Facebook any more because of

their privacy record (filled with lawsuits) and because they steal

every good idea they see (i.e. Twitter’s innovations and FourSquare’s

checking in).

4. Google Buzz auto generates your network–this is MUCH better

process than Facebook’s.

5. Google Buzz is way faster than the sluggish Facebook–this is a

HUGE advantage.

6. Google Buzz puts relies and updates into your GMAIL as

threads–this is BRILLIANT and a HUGE advantage.

Facebook is going to see their traffic get cut in half by Google Buzz.

This really is game over for Facebook because you know Microsoft and

Aol are going to copy Google Buzz as quick as they can. In fact, Aol

would have a HUGE renaissance if they simply knocked off Google Buzz’s

exact feature set. You would than have a reason to keep your @aol

email address.

This could actually derail the Facebook IPO. It’s that serious.

Facebook usage is going to plummet in the next year or two because of

this. There really is no reason for non-game playing people who use

GMAIL to log into Facebook.

If Google Ads social gaming to Google Buzz Facebook is 2012’s Pointcast.



