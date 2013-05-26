Google Buzz, The Social Network No One Cared About, Is Finally Going Offline

“>L. Marie via FlickrRemember the days of Buzz?



It was Google’s kinda-sorta social network that made Google Reader into a Twitter-type platform for sharing cool stuff online.

Not too many people cared to use it, and in October 2011 Google announced that it’d eventually discontinue the service. Finally and at long last, Google’s determined that the time has arrived. Doors are closing on Buzz forever, and you’ll receive a backup data file of all your posts saved to your Google Drive on or after July 17, 2013.

Any active Buzz users out there better take note – your service is only guaranteed through July 17. For everyone else, you can go about continuing to live your lives.

