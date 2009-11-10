Google Buys VOIP Startup Gizmo5 -- Report

TechCrunch says Google will acquire voice-over IP tech provider Gizmo5 for $30 million in cash.



TC: Gizmo5 is a good fit with a number of Google products. Google Talk allows voice calls between users but has no PSTN link to allow incoming or outbound calls to real phones. Gizmo5 does this well already.

And Google Voice is a great VoIP and phone identity service, but they have no endpoint for calls. Gizmo5, which by the way already integrates with Google Voice, is a soft phone end point for Google phone users. In other words, you will be able to make and receive calls to your Google Voice phone number from your computer.

Reached, a Google spokesperson would not confirm the deal. “[We] can’t comment on rumour and speculation.”

