Google Just Bought The Tallest Building In Dublin For ~$136 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Montevetro

Google already has headquarters in Dublin, but John Herlihy, head of Google Ireland, says there is one problem at their Barrow Street office: it’s too small for the internet giant.Solution? Buy the tallest building in the city.



For $100 million euros ($136 million U.S. dollars), Google purchased the Montevetro Building, which has 15 stories, 208,000 square feet of space, and is located on the Grand Central Dock in Dublin.

Real Estate Opportunities redeveloped the building, and its chairman, Ray Horney, said the sale of Montevetro is one of the largest commercial real estate deals Ireland has ever seen.

