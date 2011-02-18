Google Just Bought The Tallest Building In Dublin For ~$136 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Montevetro

Google already has headquarters in Dublin, but John Herlihy, head of Google Ireland, says there is one problem at their Barrow Street office: it’s too small for the internet giant.Solution? Buy the tallest building in the city.

For $100 million euros ($136 million U.S. dollars), Google purchased the Montevetro Building, which has 15 stories, 208,000 square feet of space, and is located on the Grand Central Dock in Dublin.

Real Estate Opportunities redeveloped the building, and its chairman, Ray Horney, said the sale of Montevetro is one of the largest commercial real estate deals Ireland has ever seen.

Here's the building in early construction

It's getting bigger

Here's an aerial plan of the street

Topping the skyline

Plenty of windows for natural light

It's on the Grand Central Dock

There it is next to the inferior, smaller buildings

From above, the arrow points to its location

Google sign

Of course Google employees are all smiles

Look at those views

There's even a metro stop right outside of the building

But does the Google office in Dublin have an awesome hammock?

