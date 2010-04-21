Google Buys Stealth Startup Founded By Ex-Apple Employees

has purchased stealth startup, Agnilux, Dan Primack at PE Hub reports.



Agnilux was founded by the same people that founded chip-maker P.A. Semi. Apple acquired PA Semi in 2008 for $278 million. The founders of the P.A. Semi left Apple not long after the acquisition.

It’s unclear exactly what P.A. Semi does for Apple. It may have helped with the A4 chip in the iPad, it may be working on a custom chip for the iPhone. (This Ars Techinca article is excellent on the topic.)

In February, Ashlee Vance at the New York Times tried to dig up some information on what the heck Agnilux was doing. The best he could come up with was, it “is working on some kind of server, and that the company has a partnership in place with Cisco.”

Obviously Google uses a lot of servers, so whatever Agnilux was building must have been pretty exciting.

Even if Agnilux’s server technology doesn’t work out, Google is gaining access to a big bunch of brains. These guys understand chips, important if Google decides to build its own tablets or phones somewhere in the future. One of the Agnilux people came from TiVo. Since Google is getting into the set top business, it’s good to have someone like that on hand.

