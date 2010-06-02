Google Buys Startup That Helps Ad-Buyers Use Ad Exchanges

Invite Media helps ad-buyers navigate ad exchanges

Google just bought Invite Media, Peter Kafka reports.Invite is a “demand side platform” – it helps ad-buyers use ad exchanges. Peter says the price was around $70 million.



He reports that “Google’s plan is to leave Invite running as a stand-alone unit, which will work at arm’s length with exchanges like Google’s AdX as well as competitors like OpenX, Yahoo’s Right Media (YHOO) and Microsoft’s AdECN (MSFT).”

In past 10 months, Google has acquired 17 different companies.

Most of the purchases are small acqui-hires, where Google brings in smart people to make its products stronger.

Click through to catch up on Google’s insane shopping spree →

