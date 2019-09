Google has bought a small company called AppJet. The team will join the Google Wave team, it announced in a blog post.



It will discontinue its existing service, EtherPad, in March 2010.

No financial terms disclosed, but it was probably a small deal. AppJet has raised $715,000 in angel and seed funding, according to CrunchBase.

