Google Buys Spider.io To Stomp Out Click Fraud [THE BRIEF]

Google continued its efforts to provide marketers with safer, more accurately measured advertising by purchasing Spider.io, a London-based company whose software works to detect fraudulent clicks coming from malware-infested computers. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. BI’s Jim Edwards wrote a story a few months ago detailing how the botnets Spider.io chases infect people’s computers and force marketers to pay for ads nobody sees.

Amazon is rolling out video pre-roll ads for original series on its Amazon Prime Instant Video service. The company is said to be experimenting with a buy button for the ads that would allow people to learn more about a brand or visit a product page where they could make a purchase.

Yahoo has a new mobile search and native advertising product called Gemini. The product gives buyers a one-stop shop for the two ad formats.

Digiday has a Q & A with Tom Pascoe-Williams, a U.K. advertising student who bought promoted tweets to let agencies know he’s looking for a job.

AgencySpy is reporting that San Francisco-based Pereira & O’Dell has cut six staffers.

HTC America named GolinHarris its public relations agency of record.

Rosetta has parted ways with executive creative director Dave McClain, who had been with the company for the past three years.

Heineken is allowing fans to ask a group of soccer legends — including Owen Hargreaves and Ruud van Nistelrooy — questions on Twitter while they watch the UEFA Champions League tournament. The “Share the Sofa” campaign intends to give fans the virtual experience of watching soccer with some of their favourite players.

