Google Buys Russian Ad-Targeting Firm For $140M

Russian contextual ad firm Begun from Web portal Rambler Media for $140 million. Google (GOOG) gets a Russian sales force in the deal and access to Begun’s 40,000 advertisers and 143,000 partner sites.



Rambler.ru, Russia’s 4rth-biggest portal, will outsource it own search and contextual advertising to Google. Rambler owned a little over 50% of Begun, and bought out the rest of the company from Bannatyne Limited before selling the whole thing to Google.

Rambler says advertisers spent $225 million on text-based search advertising in Russia in 2007. Rambler, listed in London, will see a net gain of $50 million from the sale. The company said it expects revenue between $100 and $110 million in 2008.

