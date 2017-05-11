Google just bought one of the top virtual reality studios

Google announced Wednesday that it bought Owlchemy Labs, one of the top virtual reality video game companies.

Owlchemy will join Google’s Daydream division, which makes the Daydream VR headset and is also working on augmented reality.

The move signals that Google wants to build more VR content in house, even as rival Facebook closes its own VR studio, Oculus Story Studio.

Owlchemy is best known for its VR game “Job Simulator,” where you play a human doing menial jobs for robots. Yes, it’s as weird as it sounds.

The company also recently released a new VR game based on the popular cartoon “Rick and Morty.”

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.