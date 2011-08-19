Google Is A Hardware Company Now, And That Means Better Android Phones For You

With its $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola, Google is now officially in the hardware business.



No matter what they may say.

SAI editors Nicholas Carlson and Steve Kovach discuss what kind of devices consumers can expect to see from Google-Motorola in the future.

