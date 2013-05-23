Google Bought A Company That Collects Wind Power From Airborne Turbines 2,000 Feet Above Ground

Google confirmed to Bloomberg Businesweek today that it bought Makani Power, a company that makes airborne turbines that collect wind power and delivers it to the ground via a tethered cable.



Makani Power will become part of Google X, Google’s secret lab where it develops “moonshot” projects like the Google Glass computerized headgear and self-driving cars. Google did not disclose how much it paid for Makani Power.

Businessweek has a full profile on Google X. You can read it here >

