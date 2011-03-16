Google Buys Irish Video Tech Company

Google has acquired Green Parrot Pictures, an Irish company that makes tools to manipulate digital video and images.



The acquisition was driven by YouTube, which will use Green Parrot’s tools to help users make their videos better.

Green Parrot also offers an iPhone app called colour Claw that lets users adjust the colour of pictures based on desired colours in another picture. Google hasn’t said whether it will continue to offer this app.

The company has removed its products page, but a cached version is still available via — of course — Google Search.

Update: YouTube has just confirmed on a blog post that it will use Green Parrot’s technology to help users make better-quality videos, particularly for videos taken with mobile phones. Here’s an excerpt:

Some of YouTube’s most popular or moving videos are shot using low-quality mobile phones and video cameras. Take, for example, videos of recent protests in Libya. Although emotionally captivating, they can be jerky, blurry or unsteady. What if there was a technology that could improve the quality of such videos — sharpening the image, reducing visual noise and rendering a higher-quality, steadier video — all while your video is simply being uploaded to the site? You can imagine how excited we were when we discovered an small, ambitious company based in Ireland that can do exactly this.

Google isn’t saying exactly how it will incorporate Green Parrot’s technology — it could be applied automatically as users upload video from mobile devices, for instance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.