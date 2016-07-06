Google just bought a startup that specialises in 'instant object recognition'

Google is expanding its pool of machine learning talent with the purchase of a startup that specialises in smartphone image recognition.

On Wednesday, French firm Moodstocks announced on its website that it’s being acquired by Google, stating that it expects the deal to be completed in the next few weeks. There’s no word yet on how much Google is paying for the company.

Moodstocks’ “on-device image recognition” software for smartphones will be phased out as it joins Google. Moodstocks’ team will also move over to Google’s R&D center in Paris, according to Google’s French blog.

“Ever since we started Moodstocks, our dream has been to give eyes to machines by turning cameras into smart sensors able to make sense of their surroundings,” Moodstocks said in a statement on its site. “Our focus will be to build great image recognition tools within Google, but rest assured that current paying Moodstocks customers will be able to use it until the end of their subscription.”

You can see Moodstocks’ image-recognition tech in action in the video below:

