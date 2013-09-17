Google Buys Bump For At Least $US30 Million, One Of The First Break Out Hits When Apple Launched The App Store

Bump, a multi-platform sharing app was just acquired by Google

according to a company blog post.

AllThingsD’s Liz Gannes reports that the transaction was worth at least $US30 million, but could have been as high as $US60 million.

Over the past five years Bump raised nearly $US20 million.

Bump was one of the first apps to make headlines back when Apple launched its App Store in 2008.

The app allows you to tap two smartphones together to quickly share information like contacts, photos, and files.

The company’s CEO, David Lieb says that the app will continue to work they way it always has, for now.

This acquisitions is Google’s first since it paid ~$1 billion for Waze back in June.

Here’s the full blog post from Lieb:

We’re excited to announce that the Bump team is joining Google! Our mission at Bump has always been to build the simplest tools for sharing the information you care about with other people and devices. We strive to create experiences that feel like magic, enabled behind the scene with innovations in maths, data processing, and algorithms. So we couldn’t be more thrilled to join Google, a company that shares our belief that the application of computing to difficult problems can fundamentally change the way that we interact with one another and the world. Bump and Flock will continue to work as they always have for now; stay tuned for future updates. We’d like to extend a special thank you to all of you who have used our products so far. It continues to be a pleasure to serve you, and your feedback and evangelism inspire us every day. David Lieb CEO and cofounder Bump We also want to thank our investors, advisors, and supporters — Marc Andreessen and all of a16z; Greg McAdoo, Tim Lee and all of Sequoia; Paul Graham, Jessica Livingston, and everyone at Y Combinator; Ron Conway and SV Angel; Ram Shriram of Sherpalo; Aydin Senkut of Felicis — and our friends and family who have encouraged us to dream big and push the world forward.

