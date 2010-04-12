Google Buys A Startup That Can ID A Famous Painting From Its Photo

Google has purchase another small startup. Today’s purchase is Plink, a four-month-old visual search startup with 50,000 users.



On Plink’s site, it explains how it works. Download a Plink application to your phone. Take a photo of a painting, then Plink figure out the painting and sends you information about that painting.

Plink will be going the Google Googles team which also does visual search.

The reason Google would want a startup like Plink is to improve its video and photo search. At this point, video and photo search engines don’t actually search the photos and videos on the Internet themselves; they search the lanugage Web publishers use to describe their photos and videos.

This method has its limitations. For example, if a publisher doesn’t note that a video has a scene with a Ferrari in it, no one using a video search engine to find a video with a Ferrari in it will ever find that video.

If Plink’s technology can actually recognise what’s in a photo without the help publishers, then Google is on its way to developing a seriously powerful photo and video search engine, which it could probably throw lots of ads against.

