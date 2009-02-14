Google Buys A Paper Mill

Google is buying a paper mill. But not to save newspapers. To build a data centre.

Reuters: Google (GOOG.O) is planning to build a data centre at the old paper mill premises in southeastern Finland that it bought on Thursday from Stora Enso (STERV.HE) for 40 million euros ($51.71 million).

“We are currently considering to build a data centre at this site, and, as with any sort of construction project, there are a number of contingencies to be resolved and plans to be put in place,” said Google spokesman Kay Oberbeck. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki)

From John Battelle…

