Google Close To Paying ~$2 Billion For Its NYC Headquarters

Google is close to paying ~$2 billion for the building it’s currently renting in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York City, the New York Post reports.



(We toured the office last year, camera in tow, click here to check out Google’s New York offices.)

The Chelsea building is one of the biggest in the city, covering an entire city block between 8th and 9th avenue and 15th and 16th streets. It is 2.9 million square feet large. Google occupies around 550,000 square feet of the building today.

Google would be paying $690 per square foot, which the Post calls “very respectable” for 2010. In 2007, it would have been closer to $1,500.

The Post warns the deal could still fall apart.

