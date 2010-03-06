Google Buys Another Company, Pays $25 Million For DocVerse

Google is buying DocVerse for $25 million, Jessica Vascellero at the WSJ reports.



DocVerse helps people collaborate on Microsoft Office documents. The company will be added to Google’s Docs team.

Google has been snapping up a company a month on average for the last few months. It’s mostly small acquisitions like this, which are focused on acquiring talent and technology.

This specific deal should help Google’s attempts to disrupt Microsoft’s Office cash cow.

DocVerse has an official announcement here, and Google has its here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.