Google Looks South For Growth, Deals (GOOG)

In between taking on Yahoo, Microsoft, Amazon and the rest of the web, Google is still finding time to take on other challenges, such as expanding in Latin America. Last year the company opened up a Latin America HQ in Argentina, and now Eric Schmidt tells Bloomberg his company plans on acquiring and investing in the region.



Eric didn’t lay out any specific goals, but the region is an obvious target: Latin America has seen a 590% Internet use growth from 2000 to 2007 (according to Internet World Stats), and Internet penetration is still at about 22% of the population. Asia, meanwhile is a relative piker, growing a mere 347% during that time.

