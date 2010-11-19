Google "In Discussions" To Buy Groupon For Over $3 Billion

Google is “in discussions” to acquire Groupon for “well above” $3 billion, says Kara Swisher of All Things D.



No deal is complete, and this thing could fizzle, but these talks seem much more serious than when Yahoo approached Groupon about an acquisition.

We’ve heard from an industry source in the past that Google’s Marissa Mayer, now in charge of local, is keen on Groupon.

Swisher says the daily local deals site “appears to be engaged in a pattern of shopping itself around, via its bankers Allen & Co.” If Google doesn’t bite on the acquisition, there’s a chance Microsoft, Amazon, or eBay would.

Groupon’s revenue is pegged at $50 million per month. We ranked Groupon number 37 in our Digital 100 list. At the time we wrote:

“Groupon is also take-out target. The company will no doubt demand a massive premium, but visionary companies like Amazon or eBay or Walmart might realise that Groupon’s success will be hard to emulate. And then they’ll pony up to as much as $4 billion (10x gross sales).”

Looks like this could prove true ultimately.

