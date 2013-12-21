Google Bus Protests Get Uglier As Somebody Smashes A Window

Protesters who gathered around a private bus transporting Google employees from Oakland to Google’s Mountain View, Calif. headquarters broke a bus window on Friday.

The protestors actually stopped two buses on Friday. One was filled with Apple employees. The other was this Google bus in Oakland. This is the second such protest this month after protestors stopped a Google bus in San Francisco about two weeks ago.

Protesters published an account of the window-breaking incident on IndyBay.org, as noticed by PandoDaily, and Googler Craig Frost posted this picture on Twitter:

Twitter/@craigsfrost Google bus broken window

Tech companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook provide buses to employees to help with their commutes.

The protestors are angry because they say the influx of tech workers to these neighborhoods far from corporate campuses are driving up housing costs.

Last time, protesters posted demands that included tech companies kicking in $US1 billion for affordable housing. This time, flyers distributed in the Oakland protest, shown in a picture here, indicate they want these employees to leave Oakland altogether.

It’s a difficult situation in the Bay Area where housing costs are high and commutes are long and difficult.

Here are more pictures of the day’s protest.

