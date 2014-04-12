Protesters Are Targeting A Member Of Google's Legal Team And Blocked Another Shuttle Bus In San Francisco

Earlier today, protestors from Eviction Free SF blocked a Google shuttle bus in the Mission district in San Francisco.

The protestors also directly targeted Google employee Jack Halprin, a member of Google’s legal team. It’s the third protest in two months that have singled out a Google employee at their home. Earlier this month, protestors targeted Google Ventures VC Kevin Rose.

Check out a Vine and photos from the protest below.

Here, you can see the police clearing out the protestors.

There has lately been a lot of anger toward the tech industry in the Bay Area. The tension revolves around the high cost of living and the argument that tech elite are driving up the cost of housing, and destroying the area’s quality of life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.