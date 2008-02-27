Google Bulls Try to Spin Comscore Disaster, Fail

As Google’s stock slumps against the ropes (down $60 / 10+% in two days), bullish Google analysts are lobbing in reasons to ignore the horrific Comscore report. The arguments are:



Comscore is wrong

The paid-click drop is just the result of Google improving click quality

Price increases will offset the unit drop

A report from Jefferies provides additional Comscore data that, in our opinion, makes it even less likely that the January Comscore report is just a wacky aberration. Specifically, Jeffries reports the Comscore numbers by month for October through January. The sharp, steady deceleration suggests that Google’s click growth has ground to a halt over a period of months–a pattern that would be unlikely if the January report were just Comscore noise.

October: 37%

November: 27%

December: 12%

January: Flat

It is also hard to see how this deceleration could possibly be explained by Bull Argument No. 2–“accidental click reduction” and other quality programs (An explanation that never made sense for the Q4 shortfall anyway). It’s one thing for Google to improve quality by reducing some accidental clicks, upgrading its algorithm to improve relevance, etc. But it’s another thing altogether for growth to go from nearly 40% in October to 0% in January.

Citi analyst Mark Mahaney casts further scepticism on the “improved click quality” explanation:

* Per comScore, while January searches on Google’s U.S. Websites grew nearly 40% Y/Y (an acceleration vs. December), a material mid-teens decline in Google’s Coverage Ratio compounded by a mid-teens decline in Google’s Click Thru Rate meant no growth in paid clicks. Key Equation: Searches X Coverage Ratio X Click Thru Rate = Paid Clicks.

* Potential Causes – Assuming the data is accurate, we could see two factors behind the Coverage Ratio decline: 1. Google’s ongoing efforts to improve both lead quality for advertisers and the user experience for searches. 2. A macroeconomic dampening of commercial queries by searchers. The decline in Click Thru Rates, however, is counter-intuitive. A decline in Coverage Ratio should generate a rise in Click Thru Rates.

As for Bull Argument No. 3: Could an increase in pricing offset such a rapid unit decline? Anything’s possible. In light of the macro-economy, however, this seems about as likely as Bloomberg winning the presidency (“de minimus”)

In a final blow to the “Comscore is Just Wrong” argument, Imran Khan of JP Morgan provides the following historical look at Comscore paid click growth versus Google US site growth. It’s not a perfect correlation, obviously, but it certainly appears to be meaningful. (And, again, we find the monthly slowdown through Q4, combined with a Q4 disappointment, leading into a deathly January to be persuasive).

Imran Khan:

Table 1: Google Y/Y Growth Performance vs. ComScore Paid Click Y/Y Growth

4Q’07

3Q’07

Google US Website Revenue Y/Y Growth

46%

56%

ComScore US Website Paid Click Y/Y Growth

25%

48%

Implied Pricing Growth*

21%

8%

Source: Company reports, comScore data, and JPMorgan estimates

*Assuming comScore paid click data is accurate

Table 2: Google Q/Q Growth vs. ComScore Paid Click Q/Q Growth

4Q’07

3Q’07

2Q’07

1Q’07

Google US Website Revenue Q/Q Growth

14%

9%

7%

10%

ComScore US Site Paid Click Q/Q Growth

8%

11%

-7%

11%

Implied Pricing Growth*

6%

-2%

14%

-1%

Source: Company reports, comScore data, and JPMorgan estimates

*Assuming comScore paid click data is accurate

