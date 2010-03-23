Google Is Hiring Bond Traders

Photo: Steve Price’s Flickr

Google is hiring traders for its new bond trading platform, according to published advertisements on its job site.Currently, roles include trader of foreign government bonds, portfolio analyst for Google’s U.S. government bond portfolio, and a portfolio analyst for agency mortgage-backed securities.



All of the roles are at Google’s Mountain View facility.

A source who interviewed for one of the positions said that this was a means for Google (GOOG) to make use of its large cash reserves.

Google has long discussed using its access to massive amounts of data to build a hedge fund.

Here’s the full listing:

Trader, Foreign Government Bonds – Mountain View

This position is based in Mountain View, CA

The area: Finance

Google’s Tax and Treasury teams consist of strong, creative performers with deep expertise in their respective fields. We contribute to our company’s growing global success by dealing with challenging issues and concepts and then applying them to rapidly evolving business models. In Treasury, we provide funding, risk management and mitigation support as well as investment oversight. The Tax group is responsible for global tax planning and compliance, defending the company in tax audits, and ensuring that the company accurately reports its tax matters in public filings.

The role: Trader, Foreign Government Bonds

This position involves executing trades for foreign government bond portfolios and maintaining those portfolios. This role also involves financial model building and the construction of tools to enhance performance and portfolio construction, as well as interaction with the sell-side team, portfolio managers, portfolio management team, trading operations team, other traders, and senior management.

Responsibilites:

Execute trades for foreign government bond portfolio and construct/maintain multi-country portfolios that are within risk tolerances and constraints

Interact with sell-side to stay current on market trends and interact with portfolio managers to enhance quantitative models

Develop performance tools to ensure performance attribution, develop portfolio construction and trading tools, and develop tools to assist in the valuation of the rates products

Deal with day to day administrative issues in support of trading activities and report monthly to senior management

Drive valuation-related initiatives and identify investment opportunities, as well as enhance price-testing, reporting, and valuation risk control processes

Requirements:

BS/BA or equivalent experience in Finance, economics, mathematics, statistics, or engineering; CFA (or on CFA track) preferred

At least 5 years of relevant experience trading government bond portfolios, willingness to work market trading hours while in Pacific time zone

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial modelling skills, strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent with Excel and Power Point, as well as skilled at Bloomberg & trading/portfolio systems (e.g. yield book)

Familiarity with corporate investment accounting a plus

Has a good sense of humour

