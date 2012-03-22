Google Builds A Smarter Spell Checker For Google Docs

Too bad Google’s super smart spell cheker only works in Google Docs.

Photo: Erin Egan Rodriguez via The Lo Down

Google is bringing its awesome search engine spell checker to Google Docs.It’s about time that someone has given a technology overhaul to the spell checker. The new one in Docs will be improved in several ways.



Suggestions will become “contextual’ meaning it is smart enough “to know what you mean if you type ‘Icland is an icland,'” says Google software engineer, Ian Kilpatrick in a blog post.

It is also smart enough to know that a word is wrong, even if it’s in the dictionary. That means it will catch something like this: “Dew knot trust you’re spell checker.”

Maybe the best part is that the spell checker has access to the whole Internet and can automatically recognise new words and acronyms as they grow popular on the Web.

