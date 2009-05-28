Google Builds A Holodeck Using Street View

Nicholas Carlson
  • John Malone on cable TV coming to the Internet [D7 Video]
  • AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson promises to improve service [D7 Video]
  • American Idol producers say free texts didn’t sway outcome [NYT]
  • Hilary Schneider says Yahoo will extend local news coverage [WSJ]
  • Sergey Brin says Google would have ” “nothing to search” without newspapers, other good content sites [SEL]
  • Facebook begins rolling out payments program [Facebook Blog]
  • Google builds a holodeck using Street View [Blogoscoped]
  • ESPN lays off 100 [Broadcasting & Cable]

