- John Malone on cable TV coming to the Internet [D7 Video]
- AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson promises to improve service [D7 Video]
- American Idol producers say free texts didn’t sway outcome [NYT]
- Hilary Schneider says Yahoo will extend local news coverage [WSJ]
- Sergey Brin says Google would have ” “nothing to search” without newspapers, other good content sites [SEL]
- Facebook begins rolling out payments program [Facebook Blog]
- Google builds a holodeck using Street View [Blogoscoped]
- ESPN lays off 100 [Broadcasting & Cable]
