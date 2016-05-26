Google is building a self-driving car center near Detroit to be closer to potential partners

Google is building a new self-driving car research and development center near Detroit to be closer to current and future partners.

The Novi, Michigan space will help Google “collaborate more easily and access Michigan’s top talent in vehicle development and engineering,” according to a Google+ post.

The news comes not long after Google announced that it’s working directly with an automaker for the first time through a partnership with Fiat Chrysler to make a fleet of self-driving minivans.

Execs have said that Google doesn’t intend on manufacturing its own self-driving car models, so planting a flag near the auto-industry capital of America makes a lot of sense as it pushes to get its technology out of testing and into the real world.

The center will open later this year.

